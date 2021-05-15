Dent (DENT) Market Cap Tops $649.66 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $649.66 million and $65.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,654,960,450 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

