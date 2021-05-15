Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $612.15 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $612.15 million and $58.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,654,960,450 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.