DePay Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00007753 BTC on popular exchanges.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

