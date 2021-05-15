Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Cap of $6.90 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $347,270.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

