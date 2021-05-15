DerivaDAO Price Reaches $4.15 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $108.42 million and approximately $138,641.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00008696 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00538088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.01192367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.07 or 0.01209935 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

