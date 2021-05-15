Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $73.03 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00014529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $73.03 million and approximately $426,394.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.88 or 0.07800013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.19 or 0.02483340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00636110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00204184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.68 or 0.00823495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.04 or 0.00654820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00578348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

