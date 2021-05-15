Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
