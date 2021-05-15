Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.