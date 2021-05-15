Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $646,176.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.77 or 0.00030758 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $16.51 million and $646,176.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01384168 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

