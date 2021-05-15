DEX Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $6.18 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060936 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

