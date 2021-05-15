DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $333.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

