dHedge DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $15.12 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00005714 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,422,935 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

