DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of DHT worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

DHT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $994.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

