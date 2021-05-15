DIA (DIA) Price Down 9.7% This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00008283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market cap of $165.43 million and $41.70 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

