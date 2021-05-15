Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.17

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.17 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), with a volume of 12,128 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The firm has a market cap of £101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, hazardous range glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

