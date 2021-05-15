Diamond (DMD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,614.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $37,614.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00005607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002410 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00116718 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,597,182 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

