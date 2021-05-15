Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 867,254 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Alaska Air Group worth $57,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

