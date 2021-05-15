Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $25.34 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

