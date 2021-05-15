Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $39.97 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,810 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Advance Auto Parts worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

NYSE AAP opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

