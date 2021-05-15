Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $58.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

