Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,846 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Carter’s worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

