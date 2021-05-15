Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,961 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 164,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.