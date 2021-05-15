DIGG Price Hits $43,827.84 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. DIGG has a total market cap of $37.02 million and approximately $487,131.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $43,827.84 or 0.88663676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00531813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00236278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01211582 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038735 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

