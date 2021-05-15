DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $65.08 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $65.08 million and $843,605.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.00725106 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $961.83 or 0.02010668 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,562,019 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

