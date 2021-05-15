DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0924 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $71.37 million and approximately $725,161.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00723538 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005620 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018481 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $893.16 or 0.01835198 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.
About DigitalBits
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.
