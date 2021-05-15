Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $828,089.21 and approximately $319.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.23 or 0.07964922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.06 or 0.02521621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00211558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00887442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00677497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00599136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,354,563 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.