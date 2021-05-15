DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $325,538.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.07 or 0.00817371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,453,441 coins and its circulating supply is 4,894,342,851 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

