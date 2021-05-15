Digitex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.