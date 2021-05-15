Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $121,780.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $121,780.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $67.17 or 0.00135828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,685 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

