Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $62.11 or 0.00128776 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $112,648.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,684 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

