Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 125,415 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Autodesk worth $180,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

