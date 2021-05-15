Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 69,757 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $175,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.