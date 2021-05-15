Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.47% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $179,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,523,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $21,566,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $34.92 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

