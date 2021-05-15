Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,592 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $177,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $69.18 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

