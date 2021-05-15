Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 222,388 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Sysco worth $171,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

