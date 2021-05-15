Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,388 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Microchip Technology worth $163,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.