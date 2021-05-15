Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,325 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $168,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

