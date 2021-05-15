Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.80% of Nelnet worth $158,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

