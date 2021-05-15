Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.66% of Sanmina worth $158,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

