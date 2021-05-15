Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of KeyCorp worth $169,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.