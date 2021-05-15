Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Yum China worth $172,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.12 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

