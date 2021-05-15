Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Cintas worth $179,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.85. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $222.88 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.38.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

