Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.28 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 569,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.67% of CNX Resources worth $158,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

