Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.41 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of JD.com worth $158,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

