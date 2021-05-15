Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.45 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Select Medical worth $158,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

SEM opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

