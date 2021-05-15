Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.46 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $158,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.07 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.12 and a 200-day moving average of $474.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

