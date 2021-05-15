Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $159.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Rockwell Automation worth $159,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $267.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.39 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.14 and its 200-day moving average is $254.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

