Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $159.93 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Aramark worth $159,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aramark by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Aramark by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 297,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 242,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

