Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.35 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $161,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,708 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

