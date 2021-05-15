Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.42 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Carlisle Companies worth $161,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

