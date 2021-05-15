Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $163.57 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Constellation Brands worth $163,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $234.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.90 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

